Charlottesville police promotions to include new assistant chief and captain

“I am an eager for this new challenge, and I look forward to improving the lives of those who work within the walls of the Charlottesville Police Department so they may continue taking care of those in our community who need their services now more than ever,” said Assistant Chief Mooney. “It is a privilege to serve as a police officer in this community, and to do so alongside so many fine men and women that represent our agency, both sworn and civilian, is an honor.”