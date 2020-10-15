Charlottesville Human Rights Commission passes local moratorium on evictions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission unanimously passed a resolution at their meeting Thursday night showing support for a local moratorium on evictions.
The HRC first drafted the resolution six months ago. That was before Governor Ralph Northam passed a statewide ban on evictions. Since then, that ban has expired.
Though the resolution doesn’t have the power to prevent evictions, members of the HRC say they believe their decision makes an important statement.
“Resolutions are a way for the Human Rights Commission or any commission to basically memorialize the thinking of our body. So passing resolutions for processes or things that we really stand for, they end up being more than just a symbol of us standing up for something,” Shantell Bingham of the Human Rights Commission said.
The resolution will now go to the Charlottesville City Council.
