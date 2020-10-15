Alexa Spaanstra scores twice; No. 11 UVA women’s soccer beats No. 13 Louisville 2-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA junior midfielder Alexa Spaanstra scored two goals, and the No. 11 UVA women’s soccer team beat No. 13 Louisville 2-0 on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium.
Spaanstra got the scoring started in the 24th minute, as she connected off a pass from Alissa Gorzak, and the junior added a goal off a penalty kick in the 34th minute.
The game action was Spaanstra’s first since suffering an injury at Clemson in the third match of the season.
“I struggled a lot with just being injured, and all that," says Spaanstra, "so I think being back, and getting other numbers back, was really beneficial for this game. It felt amazing, obviously, to be back, and it was a lot of fun to be able to play with them. They make me look good, so it was a lot of fun.”
Head coach Steve Swanson says, "For long stretches of time, we maintained good possession, and I thought we got the ball in good areas to cause some damage. Their goals played very well. It could have been more, but we’re happy with the win.”
Virginia (5-1-1, 3-1-1 ACC) outshot Louisville 12-2, and redshirt freshman goalie Cayla White improved to 3-0-0 with her second shutout of the season.
The Cavaliers will be back in action at Klockner Stadium on Sunday at three o’clock against No. 2 Florida State.
