ACPS releases COVID-19 dashboard updating new cases in the district

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With some coronavirus cases in Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS), the district is now trying to remain transparent before more students return for in-person learning in a few weeks.
“Our goal is for the students to start to come back and stay as safe and healthy as possible,” ACPS Nurse and Pandemic Coordinator Eileen Gomez said.
ACPS recently released a COVID-19 dashboard to offer the public a track record of all reported coronavirus cases in the school district.
“We want to be as transparent as possible to communicate with the community when we have cases at our schools,” Gomez said. “We will update it when we get new cases, so probably every day or two as new cases come in.”
The tracker indicates if students, staff, or contractors tested positive for the virus. It also indicates if an outbreak has occurred at a school.
“That would be say two people in one class, or two teachers whose rooms are right next to each other where two cases are linked together,” Gomez said.
There have been six positive coronavirus cases and two presumed cases in the district since the start of school.
“We have our mitigation strategies in place of the distancing, mask wearing, hand washing, and disinfecting. We’re trying to keep the risk of transmission in the school down to a minimum. So far, we haven’t had any cases with teachers who are working with students,” Gomez said.
Albemarle County Public Schools says anytime it hears of a confirmed positive coronavirus case, the school community will be notified either through an email, phone call, or both.
