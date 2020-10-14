VSP responds to two-vehicle crash in Augusta County following alleged pursuit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Wednesday following an alleged pursuit.
At 3:59 p.m. officials responded to an incident at Little Calf Pasture and Henry Rowe Lane, where a Nissan collided with a Ford Flex, which caused the SUV to overturn.
One driver involved has been flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to officials. The crash remains under investigation.
According to the Bath County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were involved in the pursuit where a driver was believed to be speeding at 80 miles-per-hour. However, the Bath County sheriff told WDBJ-TV the deputy did not pursue once the driver crossed county lines.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.
