Voter registration deadline extended after statewide system outage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The voter registration deadline is now extended across the state. This comes a day after the voter registration system was down statewide for a few hours.
The voter registration system is back up and running and a few people are taking advantage of the extension.
“Yeah, we’ve had a couple people today who’ve come in to fill out registration application forms and they’ll be processed, and they’ll make the deadline," Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne said.
Charlottesville’s Deputy General Registrar Taylor Yowell says their office has also seen a few people take advantage of the extension. While you can register in-person or online, she recommends coming in person.
“Just to guarantee that we receive it. You will give it to a person when you come here and they will check over everything to make sure all the information is accurate as needed,” Yowell said.
Both the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County continue to see record numbers of people voting early.
“We have had about 5,300 people now here in our office early voting, and we have received and counted over 3,500 votes either by mail or here in our drop box. That number is actually higher, we’re a little behind opening everything up," Yowell said.
“The prior record was over the entire 6 week period in 2016 and that was about 3,500. So we’ve already had about four times that many in half the time frame, so it’s not like anything we’ve ever seen before," Washburne said.
With all the people voting early in the county you might expect there to be little to no lines on Election Day, but you’d be wrong.
“We still got 80,000 registered voters in the county, so I would say even if we saw 30,000 vote early, we’d see 30,000 to 35,000 still come out on Election Day," Washburne said.
The deadline to register to vote is now through Thursday, October 15. You can do so at your voter registration office until closing or online via this link.
