Sunny Couple Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Expect mild days and cool overnights through Thursday. Our fair weather friend, high pressure will keep us clear and dry until late Thursday night.
A light south breeze will kick in the next couple of days. Boosting temperatures to above average levels this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows will also be milder than average.
Enjoy the warm sunshine as changes arrive for Friday!
Tracking a stronger storm system over the northern Plains. This cold front will arrive over our region Friday. Providing rain showers and falling temperatures. The heaviest rainfall looks to fall over areas along and east of I-95. Lighter amounts of rain for areas west of the Blue Ridge. Severe weather and flooding are not expected.
Rain exits Friday night as temperatures continue to chill. The weekend looks dry and cooler. Below average temperatures ahead for Saturday into Sunday morning. Perhaps cold enough for a little frost on the pumpkin by dawn Sunday.
Overall a more seasonable weather pattern Sunday into the start of next week. Most forecast models keep the area dry into next week. We’ll have to watch for maybe some rain showers next Tuesday.
Wednesday: Sunny, blue sky and pleasant this afternoon. Highs low to mid 70s.
Wednesday overnight: Crystal clear with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday: Sunshine and milder. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Rain showers. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Drying and cooling Friday overnight. Lows near 40 degrees.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
