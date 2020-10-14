Stokes of England Blacksmithing Company in Keswick up for sale

KESWICK, Va. (WVIR) - Stokes of England Blacksmithing Company in Keswick is for sale.
The company was founded in 1981 by Joe Stokes and oldest son Stephen Stokes. Known for making such things as $5 hooks to $5 million gates, Stokes of England has created ironwork for Monticello, Montpellier and Ashlawn/Highland. The company has also done work for the University of Virginia and the College of William.
Stokes of England has been featured in many publications over the years including Architectural Digest and Southern Living.
Stephen Stokes says he is looking for the right buyer to carry on the tradition.
“I’ve been doing this for 39 years and have had two hip replacements, knee replacements, and all the rest of it. It’s time to pass on to somebody who can do the heavy work,” the owner said.
The sale includes 6,000 square foot historic forge building, all equipment, stock and vehicles, plus customer list. Asking price is $980,000.
Stokes says he will also be available to stay on as a mentor for up to two years after the sale
