Rockingham County man arrested after pursuit into Augusta County

Rockingham County man arrested after pursuit into Augusta County
Austin Davis (Source: Middle River Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom | October 14, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:54 PM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Rockingham County man was arrested Wednesday morning in Augusta County after leading police on a chase.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office had put out a ‘be on the lookout’ around 2:30 a.m. for 22-year-old Austin Davis, who was driving a Toyota 4Runner.

Davis was wanted on 17 outstanding charges.

After his vehicle was spotted, Davis had led Rockingham County deputies on a chase into Weyers Cave in the area of Oakland Farm Road, where he got out and ran away into a cornfield.

Intersection of Weyers Cave Road and Oakland Farm Rd. in Augusta County.
Intersection of Weyers Cave Road and Oakland Farm Rd. in Augusta County. (Source: WHSV)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davis around 9:45 Wednesday morning, and he was taken to Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.