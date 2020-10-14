Police searching for missing 20-year-old who may be in danger

Police searching for missing 20-year-old who may be in danger
Corrine Lee Huddleston (Source: Prince George Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 14, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 5:54 PM

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department is searching for a 20-year-old who may be in danger.

Corrine Lee Huddleston, of South Prince George, was last seen on Oct. 6.

Police said they are actively investigating the case and have reason to believe that she may be in danger.

She has several identifying tattoos, which are pictured.

Corrine Lee Huddleston's tattoos
Corrine Lee Huddleston's tattoos (Source: Prince George Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

