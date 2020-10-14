Harrisonburg decides to keep gathering limit at 50

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council chose to keep the gathering limit on events in the city at 50 people.
Councilors were presented with a revised ordinance on the city’s gathering limit, which expired Tuesday, October 13.
After discussion, councilors decided to continue the original ordinance of a cap of 50 people, instead of the new proposal of 250. They did choose to add that the ordinance will exempt government properties.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed says she thinks its too soon to relax the restrictions.
“For me, I’m a little hesitant about increasing the number, because I feel like we are coming down and we need to stay that way,” Reed said.
Harrisonburg City Council says it will address the number again in the coming weeks.
