Flu shots in high demand at TJHD’s free drive-thru vaccination clinic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Flu shots are in high demand this year especially at the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s free drive-thru flu vaccination clinics.
On Tuesday, TJHD ran out of flu vaccines at its second free drive-thru flu vaccine event at Buford Middle School. They had to turn away many people who waited in line.
In Charlottesville last year, TJHD only gave out 38 flu vaccines to people at their walk-in clinic. At Tuesday’s event, they administered 301 flu shots.
“We tried our hardest to get everyone in, but we only brought 301 vaccines, so we gave out every vaccine we had,” Jessica Coughlin, the emergency coordinator for TJHD, said.
Showing up to the free flu shot clinic is easy. The only information they ask for is your name and address so TJHD can follow-up with you after the visit if they need to.
“This really is a true practice run for how a COVID vaccine will work and I have learned so many lessons organizing these about what needs to happen for COVID vaccines. We’re going to be experts in that in no time,” Coughlin said.
If you plan on attending a free flu vaccine drive-thru event, TJHD says to bring your patience because you will most likely have to wait an hour before getting your shot.
The next drive-thru flu vaccine events are scheduled to take place in Nelson, Fluvanna, and Albemarle County.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.