Crozet Advisory Committee discusses Claudius Crozet Park rezoning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Community Advisory Committee met Wednesday night to discuss a possible rezoning for a section of Claudius Crozet Park.
Developers want to replace and enlarge the existing community center into a full recreation and aquatics facility. They also want to expand parking around the facility.
Committee members expressed concerns about the noise impacts the construction would have on the surrounding neighborhoods.
“We’ve already had a mini experience with our 30-whatever new town homes going in. It’s extraordinarily noisy. We attempted to sit out on our porch one day and conversation was out of the question because the trucks make so much noise coming in,” Sandra Hausman, a committee member, said.
Wednesday’s discussion was a preliminary one, and no decisions have been made. The next CCAC meeting is scheduled for December 9.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.