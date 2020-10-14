Cities Rising Summit hosts ‘Scaffolding the Journey to Equity’ panel

“How are we going to say, ‘it’s okay to stand here and accept all of these disparities that we see?’. The data is there. It has been studied and researched for decades the large gaps that are around race and socioeconomics. We can say as a community ‘this is unacceptable, and we will rally to do this together’, but we need a system that allows us to do it,” Ben Allen from The Equity Center said.