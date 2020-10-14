Charlottesville police promotions to include new assistant chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beginning tomorrow, the Charlottesville Police Department will have a new second in command.
Captain James Mooney is being promoted to Assistant Chief after more than 26 years with the department. He spent a lot of those years in the criminal division working some of the city’s biggest cases.
Lieutenant Steve Knicks will also be promoted to Captain and work on the administrative side.
A ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon in council chambers, but attendance is limited due to COVID-19. It will be streamed on the department’s social media pages.
CPD Annouces New Assistant Chief of Police, Captain
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 14, 2020
The Charlottesville Police Department is pleased to announce the promotions of two employees to the positions of Assistant Chief of Police and Captain.
Effective Thursday, October 15, 2020, Captain James Mooney will be promoted to Assistant Chief of Police, and Lieutenant Steve Knick will be promoted to the rank of Captain.
Assistant Chief Mooney continues his more than 26 years of experience with the department, starting his career with CPD as a police officer in 1994. He most recently served as Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division after previously serving as the Third Shift Commander of the Field Operations Division.
As second-in-command, Assistant Chief Mooney’s new role will consist of overseeing day-to-day operations of the police department’s four divisions, and assisting Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall M. Brackney as needed, particularly as the department and community continue to reimagine the role of policing in Charlottesville.
“I am an eager for this new challenge, and I look forward to improving the lives of those who work within the walls of the Charlottesville Police Department so they may continue taking care of those in our community who need their services now more than ever,” said Assistant Chief Mooney. “It is a privilege to serve as a police officer in this community, and to do so alongside so many fine men and women that represent our agency, both sworn and civilian, is an honor.”
Captain Knick will oversee the department’s Administration Division, which provides the budgetary, accounts payable/receivable, and inventory functions to the department. He brings more than 19 years of experience to the department, starting his career here as a police officer in 2001 after serving four years in the United States Marine Corps.
He most recently served as a Lieutenant in the Support Operations Division, and Daylight Shift Lieutenant of the Field Operations Division.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the leadership engine of this department that will look to address the ever-changing needs of law enforcement,” said Captain Knick. “I believe that we should constantly strive to better ourselves as officers and as a department.”
“I look forward to utilizing my experience in community policing, technology and operations to find innovative ways to continue building trust and legitimacy in the community, and to advance our technology in ways that help us better serve the community while making the job easier on the officers,” added Knick.
Chief Brackney said these promotions are the result of their continued commitment and dedication to the department, and to the greater Charlottesville community.
"Assistant Chief Mooney and Captain Knick are highly-respected individuals both within the department and in the community, and are leading examples of our “Service Beyond the Call” model," said Chief Brackney. “As we continue to realign our department in response to our community’s needs, I am confident these promotions will further CPD’s commitments toward building a more transparent and legitimate agency designed to meet those needs.”
Members of the credentialed media are also invited to attend a separate Zoom meeting for the opportunity to interview Assistant Chief Mooney and Captain Knick at 2:30 p.m. immediately following the ceremony. Those who wish to attend must contact Public Information Officer, Tyler Hawn for an invitation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.