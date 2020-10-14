Charlottesville Area Transit continues to offer free bus rides

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) has been operating fare free since March when the COVID-19 pandemic started. CAT has plans to continue that program at least for the next three months, through January 2021.
CAT Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin says its important to provide burden-free transportation to riders during the pandemic so that they be able to get to work, to vote, or shop, or anywhere else.
“Some people don’t have any other mode of transportation. And especially during this time transportation is key, especially to those that need accessible easy to use transportation that is still safe,” Ervin said.
Charlottesville Area Transit still does daily midday and nighttime cleanings. Professional deep cleaning and pre-trip bus disinfecting is done during the weekend. Other safety procedures include 15 passenger capacity, rear-door boarding, and masks are still mandatory and provided free for passengers if they need them.
