Beautiful and Warmer Thursday. Big Changes Arrive by Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another beautiful and warm October day ahead for Thursday, before changes arrive Friday into the weekend. Thursday is warmest day of the week, temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s, out ahead of the next cold front. Late Thursday night and into Friday, a strong cold front will bring us showers and temperatures will fall. At this time, rain amounts a quarter of an inch or less is expected across our area, with heavier rain amounts closer to I-95 and the coast.
The weekend is looking cool and dry. Highs Saturday in the 50s and Sunday the 60s. Morning lows in the frosty 30s. A dry and seasonable stretch of days is expected to carry into early next week.
Tonight: Clear, not as chilly. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, showers develop late. Lows 50s.
Friday: Showers, cool. Temperatures in the 50s to around 60. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies return, cool, breezy. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Variable clouds. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
