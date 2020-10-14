Beautiful and Warmer Thursday. Big Changes Arrive by Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another beautiful and warm October day ahead for Thursday, before changes arrive Friday into the weekend. Thursday is warmest day of the week, temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s, out ahead of the next cold front. Late Thursday night and into Friday, a strong cold front will bring us showers and temperatures will fall. At this time, rain amounts a quarter of an inch or less is expected across our area, with heavier rain amounts closer to I-95 and the coast.