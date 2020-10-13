Waynesboro Public Schools to increase in-person option for some students

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Public Schools is opening up the option for in-person learning to more of its youngest students beginning next week.
A school board member confirms kindergarten students will have the option to attend school in the same way pre-K classes have held, or they can continue virtual learning.
The school system anticipates phasing in more in-person learning based on metrics, resources, students' individual needs, and other factors.
Waynesboro public schools opened the year with an all-virtual model and has been adjusting its options depending on health metrics and other safety factors.
