UVA increases gathering limit to 10 as COVID metrics improve

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced Tuesday it is increasing the number of people allowed at gatherings.
UVA will permit groups up to 10 people to meet, which is up from just five people following COVID-19 outbreaks at dorms. That limit had been implemented on September 22nd.
In a letter to students, UVA stated, “...these enhanced restrictions were a necessary response to worrying trends in the University’s viral metrics. When we announced them, we asked for your help in observing them, and you responded. Today, our metrics are much better, and we are confident that members of this community can gather in slightly larger numbers without risking the health of each other or our community.”
All other restrictions, such as wearing masks, limiting travel, and maintaining physical distance, are still in place.
