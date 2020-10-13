Trending Mostly Sunny

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After several gloomy and rainy days, Tuesday will trend mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. A weakening cold front over West Virginia will cause our winds to turn more to the northwest today. This will help break up clouds and fog. More sunshine looks to break out this afternoon.
Expect sunny, mild days for Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler overnights in the 40s and 50s.
Tracking a stronger cold front due into town Friday. Rain showers and cooler temperatures Friday. Chillier and drying out for Saturday and Saturday night. Areas of frost likely, especially Sunday morning.
It will be a little milder Sunday afternoon. Pushing 70 degrees over central Virginia early next week. Dry weather looks to persist.
Tuesday: Morning low clouds and fog. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs 70 to 75 degrees.
Tuesday overnight: Starry sky. Patchy fog and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshiny, blue sky and pleasant. Highs 70 to 75 degrees. Lows near 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and breeze. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the frosty 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. High 70 degrees.
