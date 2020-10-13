Tourism industry still taking a hit due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This time of year usually means lots of fall festivals and outdoor events across the region, but due to the coronavirus, that’s not the case this year.
Brantley Ussery with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau says the pandemic is still affecting the tourism industry. One of the main reasons includes not being able to host in-person events.
“We know this fall is looking very different than how a fall in Charlottesville and Albemarle County would look. Obviously, we’re not having a lot of our in-person events like we would be having, UVA football games look very different this year, so of course that is having an impact,” he said.
Ussery also noted that since bottoming out in March, there has been an increase in hotel traffic around the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area.
