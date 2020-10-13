Ragged Mountain Running Shop donating proceeds to nonprofits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Ragged Mountain Running Shop is donating 50% of its sales from Tuesday, October 13, to a few nonprofits in the Charlottesville area.
The shop says it will donate to the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE), Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Blue Ridge, and two NPR affiliates.
“The reason we chose those three is that we help them put on running events every year and they weren’t able to do those this year in a physical setting, we did those virtually, and we thought, what the heck, why don’t we try to supplement some of the money that they’ve lost with half of the proceeds today. So it’s been great,” Ragged Mountain Running Shop owner Mark Lorenzonis said.
The owner says Tuesday was one of the busiest days at the shop in years.
