Pleasant October Days Through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant October days will carry through the mid-week. Chilly nights and pleasantly mild days through Thursday. Thursday the warmest day of the week, ahead of the next cold front. On Friday, rain arrives and temperatures will fall as a strong front and storm moves across the Mid-Atlantic.Currently the weekend is trending much cooler and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. Morning lows in the frosty 30s over the weekend.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, falling temps. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Sunshine returns, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the frosty 30s.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.