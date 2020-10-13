Pleasant October Days Through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant October days will carry through the mid-week. Chilly nights and pleasantly mild days through Thursday. Thursday the warmest day of the week, ahead of the next cold front. On Friday, rain arrives and temperatures will fall as a strong front and storm moves across the Mid-Atlantic.Currently the weekend is trending much cooler and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. Morning lows in the frosty 30s over the weekend.