If you’re traveling for Thanksgiving, Amtrak says to get your ticket early

WASHINGTON (WWBT) - For anyone planning on traveling via Amtrak this Thanksgiving, Amtrak recommends that passengers get their tickets early.
Amtrak says travelers should book early to guarantee tickets as bookings will be limited to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas.
“By combining our enhanced safety efforts with the guidance of our full-time medical director and public health and safety teams who are working in partnership with experts from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, we want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season,” said Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn.
Amtrak said it has enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, social distancing on board and in stations, required face coverings and air filtration systems onboard.
