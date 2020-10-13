Hanover School Board approves names to replace former Lee-Davis, Stonewall Jackson schools

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County School Board has approved the new names to replace the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the board officially voted for the new names to be Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School.
“The board previously signaled support for the names at its planning retreat last month, where it also voiced its appreciation for the input it received from families, staff, and the broader community, as well as the work of the School Renaming Committee,” a release said.
The new names are in line with the board’s policy that the school names could not be after a person, living or deceased.
New mascots will be chosen in a school-based decision. More details will be released at a later date.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.