Governor Northam to hold briefing at 2 p.m., watch live here

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m.
The Virginia Information Technology Agency says that a fiber cut near Route 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and virtual private network connectivity for multiple commonwealth agencies including the Department of Elections and the Department of Motor Vehicles. Today is the final day to register to vote.
Governor Northam is aware of the outage and closely monitoring the situation, in partnership with the secretary of administration and the Department of Elections. He is expected to discuss this situation at the press conference at 2 p.m.
This is the first press conference Northam has held since he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s also his first time addressing the public since members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping him during a June meeting in Ohio, according to an FBI agent.
