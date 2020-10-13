Foster Fuel collecting donations for Spread the Warmth coat drive event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Foster Fuels is asking the community to donate any new or gently used coats for their 2020 Spread the Warmth coat drive event.
Coats will be given to kids in need as part of their #FosterGives campaign. The event focuses on collecting children’s coats for distribution to area elementary schools. Meanwhile, adult sizes will be donated to area high schools.
Foster Fuels' locations will offer contactless drop-off and coats will be commercially washed before distribution.
“We recognized there was a need and felt that, you know. We needed to do something to help with that and honor to do so. It was so successful last year that this year we decided to do it again,” Tim Spicer, vice president of propane operations, said.
The 2019 Spread the Warmth event was Foster Fuels' first coat drive. It resulted in 408 coats being collected and given to seven area schools, two high schools, and one adult organization
This year the event ends Friday, November 13. For more information, you can go to fosterfuels.com.
