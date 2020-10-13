Charlottesville Free Clinic will have a new home very soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After providing healthcare to the working uninsured on Rose Hill Drive for 24 years, the Charlottesville Free Clinic will be relocating very soon.
The medical clinic and pharmacy, which are currently located on Rose Hill Drive, will be moving to 901 Preston Avenue, just blocks away from its original location. The dental clinic will remain where it is.
The nonprofit organization usually operates out of donated space, but this year that will be changing. This is the first time the volunteer healthcare clinic will have to pay rent in its history.
“The medical clinic will be on the third floor, so we’re coming into part of the Wellness Center, which we’re really excited about. It fits with our mission," executive director of the Charlottesville Free Clinic, Colleen Keller said. “We’re ecstatic that we found a new home, so we can keep on doing what we’re doing.”
The free clinic operates with more than 400 volunteer medical professionals serving 2,600 patients a year.
The new location is currently under construction, but Keller says it should be ready to serve patients right after Thanksgiving. Until then, the Rose Hill Drive clinic and pharmacy will stay open until early December before moving to Preston Avenue.
