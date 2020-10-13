Cameron Webb campaign sets record for fundraising in quarter three

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we enter the final push towards Election Day, Cameron Webb’s campaign is reporting a 5th District record high in fundraising.
In quarter three of 2020, which spans from July 1 through September 30, Webb’s campaign raised $2.7 million. On average, each donation to the campaign was $72.
On the Republican side, quarter three fundraising numbers for GOP candidate Bob Good’s campaign have not been released yet.
“We also don’t know what Good raised," UVA Center For Politics Managing Editor Kyle Kondik said. "I’m assuming it’s a much smaller number than Webb, and I think that helps explain why Republican outside groups feel like they have to spend in Virginia five because they have to try to make up the money deficit that Good has in this race.”
In UVA Center For Politics most recent publication, the Virginia 5th District race is listed as a toss-up between the two candidates.
