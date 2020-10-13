Albemarle planners discuss zoning amendments for recycling and processing centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Planning Commission Tuesday night discussed several zoning amendments for county recycling and processing centers.
One of the proposed amendments would allow storage of materials outdoors in industrial districts. This would apply to a proposed processing facility for concrete, asphalt, and other materials from demolition sites.
Currently, only indoor storage is allowed unless there’s a special exception granted by the county.
No decisions have yet been made on these proposed amendments. A public hearing for the amendments is scheduled for November 11.
