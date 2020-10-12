Wayne Theatre launches online music, acting and performing arts program “Studio Wayne”

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Things might not be returning to normal any time soon, but the show must go on! At least, that’s what one theatre in Waynesboro is saying.
This fall, the Wayne Theatre has launched Studio Wayne, a program of online classes conducted through Zoom for children and adults.
Classes cover everything from music and acting, to technical theatre and performance arts.
The co-education directors at Wayne Theatre, and founders of Studio Wayne, tell us that though moving their program online has been a learning curve, the ability to keep the arts alive during the pandemic is incredibly rewarding.
“We have experienced over the summer, we just ended an online musical production that’s actually premiering this Friday,” Sarah Cramer, co-education director and music instructor at Wayne Theatre, said. “What we learned with that is that we can get some really stellar quality acting from these students once they get past the newness of having the camera right in their face.”
Class offerings range from one day workshops to 8-week courses.
You can find out more information on the upcoming classes and sign up online at waynetheatre.org or at studiowayne.com.
