UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong is ‘day-by-day’ after suffering concussion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia sophomore quarterback Brennan Armstrong has a concussion.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall made the announcement on Monday morning.
The QB was injured on a play along the sidelines in Saturday’s 38-21 loss at home against NC State.
He had to be helped off the field, and did not return.
Mendenhall says, "He’ll have to work through the protocols this week. And from my understanding it is his first, and so it’s possible that he could return, be ready for this week. So, it’s really day-by-day as he works through the protocol.”
Former Woodberry Forrest star Lindell Stone completed 30-of-54 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of action off the bench on Saturday.
“Yeah, Lindell is our quarterback,” says Mendenhall. "So if Brennan can’t go then Lindell is next. We’ll be going day-by-day with Brennan, but in the meantime, preparing Lindell.”
Stone has the full support of his teammates.
Senior linebacker Zane Zandier says, “We love having Lindell around. He’s a great dude. Really great football mind. I was really impressed with how he played on Saturday.”
Junior offensive tackle Ryan Nelson says, "For me, Lindell is one of our great captains, even if he’s not considered to be one of our ‘Captains.’ He does everything that’s needed. He supervises the younger guys. He helps the older guys stay in line, and it makes sense, because Lindell’s literally the dad of the team.”
Stone is in his fourth season with the program, and Mendenhall says it’s like having an extra assistant on the field.
“Lindell is, he wants to be a coach,” says Mendenhall. "And quite frankly, he knows the offense as good or better than any of us. And he sees it in real time. He understands it in real time. He’s a very fast decision maker, he understands coverage so quickly, understands the pre-snap and maximizes his resources.”
Virginia plays at Wake Forest on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for four o’clock.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.