UVA cancels annual Halloween event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the University of Virginia to cancel a beloved Halloween tradition.
The university canceled its annual Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn to help keep the community safe.
The annual event, hosted by the university and students living on the UVA Lawn, usually attracts hundreds of families to UVA Grounds. The tradition dates back to the late 1980s and brings the University of Virginia and local communities together.
