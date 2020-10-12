Richmond police searching for missing 67-year-old man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.
Police said Leland A. George was last seen on Friday, Oct. 9 in the 300 block of East Ladies Mile Road.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt, pajama pants, a tweed hat and flip flops.
Police said George suffers from a medical condition and there is a concern for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
