Richmond police searching for missing 67-year-old man
Leland A. George (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 12, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 4:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

Police said Leland A. George was last seen on Friday, Oct. 9 in the 300 block of East Ladies Mile Road.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy plaid shirt, pajama pants, a tweed hat and flip flops.

Police said George suffers from a medical condition and there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective D. Cuffley at (804) 646-6795 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

