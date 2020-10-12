New real estate partnership aims to broaden market understanding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Realtors and their clients will now be able to get a better, broader understanding of the housing market thanks to a new data sharing agreement.
The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors and Bright MLS are partnering.
This means CAAR realtors will now gain access to data for Madison, Orange and Culpeper counties, among others. They can then use that current and historical property information to better inform their clients about the surrounding market.
They already had access to Charlottesville, and the counties of Albemarle, Louisa, Greene, Nelson and Fluvanna.
The change is expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2021.
Press Release October 12, 2020
Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® Signs Data Share Agreement with Bright MLS
Charlottesville, VA — The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® (CAAR) and Bright MLS announced the signing of a data share agreement between the two organizations. This data share agreement will allow CAAR MLS subscribers to gain current and historical property information from five neighboring areas: Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Page, and Spotsylvania. In exchange, Bright MLS subscribers will access the same information from the CAAR footprint: Albemarle, City of Charlottesville
Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson.
“As a result of this new development, REALTORS® in the Greater Charlottesville area will gain additional data analysis to better assist clients in making the best real estate decision possible,” said CAAR President Tom Woolfolk.
“Bright MLS is thrilled to partner with our CAAR neighbors and the real estate professionals of the Greater Charlottesville Area,” said Brian Donnellan, President and CEO of Bright MLS. “This data share relationship provides a custom solution that will boost the productivity of CAAR members and Bright Subscribers as they serve consumers in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
While details of the data share agreement are in planning, the tentative implementation date is late Q1-2021.
About CAAR – The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS® serves more than 1,300 real estate professionals and affiliate members throughout the City of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson. Widely recognized as the leading voice for real estate in Central Virginia since 1925, CAAR members bring professionalism and high ethical standards to every business transaction. The Association advocates for the protection of private property rights and provides tools and technology for members to achieve expertise in serving the needs of customers and clients. The CAAR membership is committed to enriching the region’s neighborhoods by engaging in a variety of educational programs as well as community service events each year.
If you have a question about today’s market, contact a REALTOR® today using mycaar.com for residential properties and cvcmls.com for commercial properties! They have the expertise, tools, and local insight you need to make the best real estate decision.NOTE: The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.
About Bright MLS – The Bright MLS real estate service area spans 40,000 square miles throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. As a leading Multiple Listing Service (MLS), Bright serves approximately 95,000 real estate professionals who in turn serve over 20 million consumers. For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.
