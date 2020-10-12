New COVID-19 outbreak in Louisa care facility infects 16, hospitalizes 3

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new coronavirus outbreak is emerging at a Louisa county nursing home, serving as a reminder that the pandemic is still impacting some of our most vulnerable populations.
Ten residents and six staff tested positive at the Louisa Health and Rehabilitation Center. Three of the residents are now hospitalized.
The Virginia Department of Health has not updated its long-term care facility dashboard with these totals yet.
The health center’s administrator Mark Morriss declined a request to be interviewed but provided details in a statement. He says the center is testing everyone on a weekly basis.
So far, no deaths have been reported by either the VDH or the nursing home. The cause of the outbreak remains unknown.
According to a staff member who spoke with NBC29 on the phone, visitation resumed briefly. They said two separate families came to visit over the span of about two days before LHRC halted visitation again.
The nursing home’s website states visitation is allowed when Louisa County’s prevalence rate is less than 10% and the center has no active cases.
The website also states some covid patients may be discharged to recover at home. If that happens, they will not be counted in the nursing home’s COVID-19 totals.
LHRC says on its website that it will update these numbers as new cases are identified or on a weekly basis. We will continue to track these numbers in the coming days.
