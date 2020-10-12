Louisa County school staffers test positive for COVID-19

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Two Louisa County school staffers tested positive for COVID-19.
One works at the high school, the other at Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
In letters to families Monday October 12, principals from the schools say each contracted the virus outside the school buildings, and the cases did not affect any students or additional staff.
Each letter reminded families of steps to take to stay healthy, including wearing a mask and washing hands.
You can read the letters sent to families below:
