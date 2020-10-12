Louisa County organization works to ‘remove the stigma’ after no one shows up at food drive

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a hard time and many people need help just putting food on the table. So, when the Louisa County Resource Center held a food distribution and no one showed up, they knew they needed to change that.
“It was just so sad because our board had put so much work into it, our staff had put so much work into it, and our volunteers that were actually there gave up their time and their energy,” said Liz Franklin, who works on the remote distribution sites.
These events are serving a need that is evident among Louisa County residents. According to the Council, one in three Louisa County families are food insecure.
"We have abundant food that needs to be given to these families and individuals that are trying to make ends meet,” Franklin said.
That desire to help led Director Lloyd Runnette to post this on Facebook, asking friends and followers to spread the word.
“Help remove any stigma folks might feel,” Runnette wrote. “Assure them there is no shame in receiving this blessing.”
“We know that you’re working hard,” Franklin said when asked what message she had for those that feel stigmatized. "We know that you’re doing your best. We know that your family gives back to this community in many ways. But let us help you at this time.”
The post has since received nearly 100 shares.
“This county is full of people that constantly give to one another,” Franklin said. So we want you to be able to freely receive.”
When people come to Jouett Elementary School, one of the distribution sites, Franklin is ready to help more than who showed up last week.
“There’s room at the table,” she said. "There’s a lot of room at our table for everybody that needs help.”
The Louisa County Resource Council holds remote distribution events at the following times and places:
- 2nd Tuesday of each month at Gum Spring United Methodist Church (4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
- 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Tuesday of each month at Jouett Elementary School (6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
- 1st and 2nd Thursday of each month at Mechanicsville Baptist Church (6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
- 3rd and 4th Thursday of each month at Trevilians Elementary School (6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.)
