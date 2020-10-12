Lingering Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Leftover showers, mist and drizzle as the remnants of Hurricane Delta continue to move over the region. After a one to three inch rainfall over the weekend, only expecting additional light rainfall amounts today. Temperatures will be steady in the mid to upper 60s.
Showers exit tonight with more fog forming. Overnight lows above average for this time of year.
Sunshine returns after fog Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will be above average Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tracking a stronger cold front due into town by Friday. This system will provide our next rain risk. Along with cooler and drier conditions ahead for the weekend.
Monday: Cloudy, shower, drizzle and mist. Areas of fog. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 60s. Light north breeze.
Monday overnight: Showers exit. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the 50s. Near calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunshine breaks out. High milder in the mid 70s over central Virginia and about 70 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Light northwest breeze.
Tuesday night: Clear and cooler overnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mild mid 70s. Lows in the cool mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Much cooler with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s with some frost possible.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs lower 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.