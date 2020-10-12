Improving Conditions Tuesday. Sun to Return and Temps to Warm.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stretch of wet and cool days and dealing with the remnant rain from tropical system Delta, improving and drier days are ahead. Clouds, drizzle and areas of fog will linger tonight. A cold front will sweep eastward Tuesday morning, so clouds will start to give way to clearing and the return of some welcomed sunshine. By afternoon temperatures warming into the low and mid 70s. High pressure will make for a pleasant stretch of dry days through the mid-week.
Late Thursday night and into Friday, a strong cold front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic bringing us some more rain and cooling temperatures back down into the 60s. Currently the weekend is trending much cooler and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. Morning lows in the frosty 30s over the weekend.
Tonight: Cloudy, early light rain and drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows 50s.
Tuesday: Morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 40s, some fog.
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the mild, mid 70s. Lows in the cool mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Much cooler with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 30s with some frost.
Sunday: Sunshine. Highs lower 60s. Lows mid 30s, some frost.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.