Improving Conditions Tuesday. Sun to Return and Temps to Warm.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stretch of wet and cool days and dealing with the remnant rain from tropical system Delta, improving and drier days are ahead. Clouds, drizzle and areas of fog will linger tonight. A cold front will sweep eastward Tuesday morning, so clouds will start to give way to clearing and the return of some welcomed sunshine. By afternoon temperatures warming into the low and mid 70s. High pressure will make for a pleasant stretch of dry days through the mid-week.