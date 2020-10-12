Gordonsville providing mortgage, rent financial relief for town residents

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gordonsville Town Council has allocated $45,000 of its CARES Act funding to the Orange County Department of Social Services CARES Act Fund Program to provide assistance to residents who need utility, rent or mortgage relief due to COVID-19.
The program is designed a last resort for those who have suffered financial hardship due to the coronavirus and are unable to meet their needs through existing financial resources and benefit programs. Up to $1,200 can be received per household.
“We see this as a way to give back to the citizens of our community and hopefully help them make the payments they need to make to keep the utilities on and to stay where they are,” Town Manager Deborah Kendall said.
Applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis to determine eligibility and may require proof of COVID-19 hardship, verification of income, and delinquent notices. Applications are available at the Orange County Department of Social Services, at the Gordonsville Treasurer’s Office, or online.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.