Deadline for voter registration is quickly approaching

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not too late to register to vote for the upcoming elections.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at any registrars office throughout the commonwealth, or you can go online to the Virginia Department of Elections’ website before 11:59 p.m.
In order to register online, you must have a DMV issued ID or driver’s license.
Albemarle County Electoral Board Member Jim Heilman says registering is easy and doesn’t take a lot of time.
“You have to be a registered U.S. citizen. You have to be 18 years of age by November 3. If you’re 17 right now, but you’re going to be 18 by November 3 you can still register,” Heilman said. “We want everybody that’s eligible to vote, to vote, and to vote, you have to be registered.”
Charlottesville’s director of elections and general registrar, Melissa Morton, encourages everyone if they’re eligible to register to vote.
“It’s important because it determines who our next president will be. It’s a civic duty that you have that a lot of people are not taking advantage of,” Morton said.
Morton says the city has been averaging between 350 and 400 in-person voters per day.
“We’re estimating that we will probably have about 10,000 voters on Election Day,” Morton said.
So far, 80,000 people in Albemarle County have registered to vote.
