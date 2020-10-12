CPD releases victim names from fatal Fifth St. crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is releasing the names of the victims from a fatal car crash along Fifth Street SW last Saturday morning.
First responders were called out to the 700 block around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, October 10. CPD says 28-year-old Devin Jaron Stinnie and 23-year-old Rashod Demetris Walton of Scottsville both died at the scene.
Twenty-eight-year Damian Jemar Stinnie is currently in critical condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Manzano at (434) 970-3294.
The Charlottesville Police Department sends their condolences to the Stinnie and Walton families. The department says this is the third fatal accident on Fifth Street this year, resulting so far in a total of four deaths.
