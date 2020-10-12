Colin Shutler named ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior goalie Colin Shutler was named the ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Shutler tied his career-high with eight saves in the Wahoos' season-opening, double-overtime, 2-1 victory against Louisville on Friday night.
Four of his saves came in the second overtime period.
Shutler earned Player of the Week honors for the fifth time in his career.
The senior has the lowest career goals against average (0.60) and the highest career save percentage (.820) among all active Division I goalkeepers.
Virginia will play its first road game of the season on Wednesday, as the Cavaliers travel to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
