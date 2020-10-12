Charlottesville-area Habitat for Humanity rated most productive affiliate per service area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is the most productive Habitat affiliate per service area in the country, according to internal reports by the nonprofit.
Habitats around the country complete a statistical report on a quarterly basis, and then each year the international organization sends out a report card.
The Charlottesville-area Habitat has built and sold an average of 18 homes per year over the past decade. Still, the nonprofit is planning to increase its efforts.
“We never feel like we’re doing enough, that’s just sort of who we are. If we’re building 20 homes a year, we want to build more, because we know how much it means to families to be able to purchase a home and secure their future," Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville President Dan Rosensweig said.
Habitat has plans to more than double its impact. It plans to build more than 40 homes per year.
