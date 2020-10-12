ACPS providing childcare program for its employees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Juggling virtual teaching and parenting during the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge, especially as a single parent, but educators with Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) are getting some help from the district.
“I don’t know how I would teach my class and then lean over and help her at the same time,” ACPS Special Education teacher Christine Tankersley said.
Tankersley says working with her students is not her only job: “My daughter is a second grader at Mountain View and I’m a single mom and I teach during the day,” she said.
When Tankersley found out school was going virtual, she was worried something would have to give. However, thanks to a childcare program in the district she can now focus on her students during the day and daughter after work.
“The program is designed to support our staff and families so that they can function without worrying and stressing about their kids,” ACPS Director of Extended Day Enrichment Program Kelvin Reid said.
The Staff Childcare Program is open to all ACPS employees at a flat rate.
“It’s not unusual for the county to operationalize programs and monies when it’s to the entire benefit of staff and students in this specific instance,” Reid said.
Right now, there are 40 students enrolled in the program at Monticello High School for kids ages 4 to 12, Monday through Friday. Tanksersley believes it’s a win-win situation.
“By having childcare and help for our children, so that we can focus on our jobs, then their children are going to be better educated as a result,” Tankersley said.
Now that the district is moving to stage three next month, Reid expects the childcare need of its employees to grow in the area.
