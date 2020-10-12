ACPD arrests, charges Crozet man with aggravated sexual battery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts involving sexual contact with a minor.
Lewis Nelson Barnette was indicted on four counts including two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of felony object sexual penetration, and one count of misdemeanor penetration of mouth of child with lascivious intent.
Albemarle County Police say the incidents occurred over the course of 6 years, from 2013 to 2019, on Adele Street in Crozet.
Barnette was a longtime member of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department.
ACPD says the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Detective Schneider with the Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.