Stone steps up following injury to Armstrong

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the Virginia football team fell 38-21 against NC State on Saturday, the Cavaliers not only lost the game, they also lost their starting quarterback.
Sophomore Brennan Armstrong was injured in the 2nd quarter while scrambling to the sidelines.
He absorbed a big blow to the head, and had to be helped off the field.
Redshirt junior QB Lindell Stone says, “I spoke to him after the game, and asked him how he was, and how he felt. I feel really bad for him. He’s like a little brother to me. Hopefully we’re able to get him back for next week, because he earned the starting job.”
There is no update on Armstrong’s condition at this time.
Stone filled in admirably as his backup.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "Lindell brings poise, maturity, clarity, confidence, and he just sees the field like a coach from that position.”
In a little more than two quarters of action, Stone attempted 54-passes, completing 30 of them, for 240-yards and three touchdowns.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the redshirt junior had four completions in his career.
Junior center Olusegun Oluwatimi says, "Lindell did well. He stepped in, and a lot was asked of him, because we were down, and we were playing catch-up the entire game. We had to throw the ball a lot, and he did a pretty good job of that. He had great command of the offense, as he always does. He’s probably the smartest dude in the room.”
Mendenhall adds, “He brought just a sense of calm, to the offense, and rhythmically, and sequentially, was making the throws that were open. He was just taking what the defense gave him, and throwing the ball really well.”
Terrell Jana had nine catches for 111-yards in the game.
Eight of his receptions came from Stone, as the former Woodberry Forest teammates were able to team up.
“Lindell is always ready to go,” says Jana. "I think it pays testament to his preparation, and who he is as a player. He’s a baller. Ever since high school, he’s always been someone who wants to compete.”
Stone says, “Terrell, we practically lived together, well, we did, for two years, and then now here. I have so much comfort with him, and I know he’ll catch the ball, and be where he’s supposed to be.”
As well as he played, Stone says more could have been done, and he’ll be ready to go if called upon again.
“Coming into this next week, I’m excited to take ownership of that," says Stone, "and improve.”
Virginia will play at Wake Forest next Saturday.
Kickoff is set for four o’clock.
