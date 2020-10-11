Soaker Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the remnants of of Hurricane Delta move up the mid-Atlantic, the system will bring widespread showers to our area all day Sunday and Monday before finally exiting Monday night. Widespread rainfall amounts are likely between 1-3″ when all is said and done. Expect patchy fog throughout the day Sunday and even more areas of fog spanning into Monday. Temperatures will linger in the 60s on Sunday and Monday as the rain comes.
The overall flood risk is low since it’s been dry for several days prior to Delta. Also the severe weather risk looks to remain to our south this weekend. Keep your wet weather gear near and watch for wet travel. And keep in mind, wet leaves can be slick.
Drier and seasonable mid to late next week, sunny mild days in the 70s that will eventually cool down by Friday and Saturday.
Sunday: 100% chance of rain throughout the day. Lots of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday Night: More rain. Areas of fog. It will stay warmer than usual overnight with lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Rain showers, mostly before 3pm. Hit or miss showers possible in the evening as the remnants of Hurricane Delta disperse. 80% chance of rain. Patchy fog. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Patchy fog in the early morning, but mostly sunny otherwise. Highs mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the low 50s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the low 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a 40% chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
