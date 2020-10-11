Soaker Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the remnants of of Hurricane Delta move up the mid-Atlantic, the system will bring widespread showers to our area all day Sunday and Monday before finally exiting Monday night. Widespread rainfall amounts are likely between 1-3″ when all is said and done. Expect patchy fog throughout the day Sunday and even more areas of fog spanning into Monday. Temperatures will linger in the 60s on Sunday and Monday as the rain comes.