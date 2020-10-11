Feeding Fluvanna food drive continues through October

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Feeding Fluvanna is back and with collection sites all around the county, and the goal of keeping food on the tables of those in need, but organizers say the need is greater than ever before.
“There’s no reason why people should be hungry in this day and age," Volunteer Audrey Vetter said.
As part of the Feeding Fluvanna initiative, volunteers from five churches are collecting food and monetary donations at locations around the county this October.
“We need families in the area to be able to feed their kids so the kids can have a good education and be healthy,” Volunteer Paula Tomko explained.
Food insecurity has always been prevalent and the pandemic has only made it worse for many people.
“Because of the day and age that we’re in everything is so hard," Tomko said. “People are losing their jobs, you know, and with the COVID it’s just made that much worse. We’re hoping that we can really reach out to a lot of people and take care of them.”
All of the food and monetary donations benefit the Monticello Area Community Action Agency.
“I think being able to take, we can take one burden off the family, to have to worry about how they’re going to put food on their table and feed their kids this week,” Tomko said. “That’s a good thing and that’s what we’re here to do to help our neighbor."
For many of the volunteers, they feel this is their way to help give back to the community they call home.
“That’s, you know, the mission that we have, as, as Christians," Tomko explained. “You know, that’s what we’re all about is, ‘What can we do? How do we do our ministry out in the community?’ I think all the churches agree that this is a great way for us to help our neighbors.”
Collection sites will be at Ace Hardware in Palmyra on October 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., October 17, at EW Thomas from noon until 4 p.m. and on October 24, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.